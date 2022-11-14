New Musical Comedy Shucked to Play Broadway's Nederlander Theatre in the Spring

Shucked, a new musical comedy with a book by Tootsie Tony winner Robert Horn and a score by Grammy-winning duo Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, is coming to Broadway. The production, directed by Tony winner Jack O'Brien, will bow at the Nederlander Theatre. Performances will begin on March 8, 2023 and opening night is set for April 4. Shucked recently completed its world premiere engagement at Utah's Pioneer Theatre Company.

“Shucked is a passion project," Horn, Clark and McAnally said in joint statement. "There was something about this idea, this style of humor and this music, that kept this little engine going. What will be on stage at the Nederlander is a story about how we all have the gift of heroism inside us, and about learning to open our hearts to those who are different than us so that growth can happen... and of course, about corn... because the basic thing that unity and acceptance need for survival, is a kernel of truth.”

The Broadway cast stars John Behlmann as Gordy, Kevin Cahoon as Peanut, Caroline Innerbichler as Maizy, Andrew Durand as Beau, Alex Newell as Lulu and Ashley D. Kelley as Storyteller 1, who all reprise their performances from the world premiere run. Additional casting is to be announced.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

The production features choreography by Sarah O’Gleby as choreographer, musical supervision by Jason Howland, scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by John Shivers and hair and wig design by Mia Neal.