See New Photos of Tony Winner Deirdre O'Connell in Sarah Ruhl's Becky Nurse of Salem

New photos have been released of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Sarah Ruhl's Becky Nurse of Salem. Tony winner Deirdre O’Connell stars in the title role of the play, which is set to open on December 4 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Directed by Rebecca Taichman, the dark comedy also features Tina Benko, Candy Buckley, Alicia Crowder, Thomas Jay Ryan, Julian Sanchez and Bernard White. Becky Nurse of Salem follows Becky, a modern-day descendent of accused witch Rebecca Nurse in Salem. Becky, who works at the local witch museum, seems to be dogged by bad luck. Is it a curse from her past? Or her inability to navigate her present. Looking for love and redemption through spells, pills and a bartender named Bob, Becky is a contemporary pilgrim for the Lock Her Up era. A play about the legacy of misogyny, witchcraft and even Arthur Miller, Becky Nurse is a truth-teller for our times. Check out the photos below!

Deirdre O'Connell as Becky Nurse and Candy Buckley as Witch.

(Photo: Kyle Froman)

Bernard White as Bob and Deirdre O'Connell as Becky Nurse.

(Photo: Kyle Froman)