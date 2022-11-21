Lana Gordon Returns to Broadway's Chicago as Velma Kelly

Broadway's long-running musical Chicago will welcome back Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly beginning on November 21. The Tony-winning revival plays at the Ambassador Theatre.

In addition to Chicago, Gordon has also appeared on Broadway in Hadestown, The Lion King and Jesus Christ Superstar.

The cast of Chicago features Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron “Mama” Morton, Isaac Mizrahi as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Christine Cornish, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto and Brian Spitulnik.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart (d’Amboise), a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly (Gordon), by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The production features direction by Walter Bobbie, musical direction by Rob Fisher and choreography by Ann Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse.