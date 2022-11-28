Odds & Ends: Noah Galvin & Ben Platt Get Engaged

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Ben Platt & Noah Galvin Are Engaged

Tony winner Ben Platt and Dear Evan Hansen alum Noah Galvin, who started dating in 2020, are engaged. The couple announced the news on social media. Platt is currently appearing in People We Hate at the Wedding and Galvin is on The Good Doctor.

Marisha Wallace & More Announced for Immersive Guys & Dolls

Casting has been announced for an immersive production of Guys & Dolls slated to run at the Bridge Theatre from March 3, 2023. The musical will star Daniel Mays as Nathan Detroit, Andrew Richardson as Sky Masterson, Celinde Schoenmaker as Sarah Brown, Marisha Wallace as Miss Adelaide and Cedric Neal as Nicely-Nicely Johnson. The cast also includes Cornelius Clarke as Lieutenant Brannigan, Cameron Johnson as Big Jule, Anthony O’Donnell as Arvide Abernathy, Mark Oxtoby as Benny Southstreet, Adam Pearce as Harry the Horse, Ryan Pidgen as Rusty Charlie and Katy Secombe as General Cartwright. Simon Anthony, Lydia Bannister, Kathryn Barnes, Callum Bell, Cindy Belliot, Petrelle Dias, Ike Fallon, Leslie Garcia Bowman, George Ioannides, Robbie McMillan, Perry O’Dea, Charlotte Scott, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Isabel Snaas, Sasha Wareham and Dale White are in the ensemble. Opening night is March 14.

Broadway Alum & Singer Irene Cara Dies at 63

Broadway alum Irene Cara, who was known for belting out the title songs from Fame and Flashdance, died at the age of 63 on November 26 in Largo, Florida, The Washington Post reports. Born on March 18, 1959 in the Bronx, she appeared on Broadway in Maggie Flynn, The Me Nobody Knows, Via Galactica and Got Tu Go Disco. In 1984, she won an Academy Award as well as two Grammys for her work and vocals on "Flashdance... What a Feeling."

Initial Casting Announced for London's Oklahoma!

Initial casting has been announcd for the West End transfer of Oklahoma! Reprising their roles from the run at the Young Vic are Raphael Bushay as Mike, Arthur Darvill as Curly McLain, James Patrick Davis as Will Parker, Stavros Demetraki as Ali Hakim, Greg Hicks as Andrew Carnes, Rebekah Hinds as Gertie Cummings, Anoushka Lucas as Laurey Williams, Marie-Astrid Mence as Lead Dancer, Liza Sadovy as Aunt Eller and Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry. Full casting will be announced later. Vaill reprises his performance from the Tony-winning Broadway revival. The production will begin performances on February 16, 2023 and open at Wyndham’s Theatre on February 28. The run is scheduled through September 2.

Andrew Lloyd Webber & Michael Harrison Create Joint Venture

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Michael Harrison have announced the creation of a new musical theater partnership to find and develop new musicals as well as create new productions from Lloyd Webber’s musical catalogue. The new venture will be called Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals. "Michael is easily one of the world's leading young theater producers," Lloyd Webber said in a statement. "Our partnership will build on our relationship which has already produced Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium. Michael has also brilliantly revived the annual Palladium pantomime. Julian Clary informs me that his Beanstalk will be the talk of London when Jack watches it grow in December. On a personal level, I am thrilled. I will now concentrate on composing, knowing that I have a first-rate producer to collaborate with in the future." All existing projects and business at Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group and Michael Harrison Entertainment will continue to exist and operate outside of the new company.