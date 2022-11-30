Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-Winning Between Riverside and Crazy Arrives on Broadway

The off-Broadway cast of "Between Riverside and Crazy" (Photo: Carol Rosegg)

Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning Between Riverside and Crazy has arrived on Broadway. The production, directed by Austin Pendleton, begins previews on November 30 at the Hayes Theatre. Opening night is set for December 19.

The production reunites the acclaimed off-Broadway cast: Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colón, Liza Colón-Zayas, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Michael Rispoli. The cast performed the play at off-Broadway at Second Stage in 2015, the same year the play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. Oscar, Emmy and Grammy winner Common will make his Broadway debut as Junior in the production in the role Ron Cephas-Jones originated off-Broadway.

The play tells the story of ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington and his recently paroled son Junior. Their struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum.

The production features scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by Keith Parham and original music and sound design by Ryan Rumery.

Between Riverside and Crazy will offer live simulcasts for the final two weeks of its run from January 31, 2023 to February 12.