Jessica Lange Reprises Long Day's Journey Into Night Role in Film Adaptation With Ed Harris

Jessica Lange, who won a Tony Award for playing Mary Tyrone in Long Day's Journey Into Night on Broadway, is headlining the film adaptation of Eugene O’Neill’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. She will reprise the role opposite Ed Harris as James Tyrone. Deadline reports that filming has wrapped in Ireland for the project, which Jonathan Kent, who helmed the 2016 Broadway production, directed. Kimberly Akimbo scribe David Lindsay-Abaire adapted the play for the big screen. The movie is expected to be released in 2023.

The cast also includes Ben Foster as Jamie Tyrone, Colin Morgan as Edmund Tyrone, Derek Carroll as Smythe, Ericka Roe as Cathleen and Lesa Thurman as Bridget.

The tale of an ordinary summer’s day with extraordinary consequences, O'Neill's play draws so heavily from his personal history that he requested it only be produced posthumously. The story centers on the Tyrones, a dysfunctional family with a drug-addicted mother, penny-pinching father and two troubled sons.

A two-time Oscar winner for both Tootsie and Blue Sky, Lange previously played the role of Mary Tyrone in the 2016 Broadway revival alongside Gabriel Byrne, Michael Shannon and John Gallagher Jr. In addition to winning a Tony Award for her performance, she received an Olivier Award nomination for the2000 West End production of the play. Lange also appeared on Broadway in A Streetcar Named Desire and The Glass Menagerie. She won Emmy Awards for Grey Gardens and American Horror Story.

Four-time Academy Award nominee Harris has previously appeared on Broadway in To Kill a Mockingbird, Taking Sides and Precious Sons, for which he received a Tony nomination.