A Doll's House, Starring Jessica Chastain, Sets Broadway Theater & Dates

The new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House by Amy Herzog, starring Jessica Chastain, has found its Broadway home. The Jamie Lloyd-directed drama will bow at the Hudson Theatre for a 16-week engagement beginning on February 13, 2023. It will open on March 9.

Chastain, an Oscar winner for her starring role as Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, will star as Nora Helmer. Additional casting is to be announced.She starred on Broadway in a revival of The Heiress in 2012.

A Doll’s House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now director Lloyd and playwright Herzog make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater.

The full creative team for this new production will be announced later.