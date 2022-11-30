Sinatra The Musical, Written by Joe DiPietro & Directed by Kathleen Marshall, in Development

Universal Music Group Theatrical, Tina Sinatra and Frank Sinatra Enterprises have announced the development of Sinatra The Musical, a new musical based on the life and career of the legendary Frank Sinatra. Two-time Tony winner Joe DiPietro will write the script with Tony winner Kathleen Marshall directing and choreographing. The musical was first announced in January 2018 when it was eyeing a 2020 stage debut.

“I’m excited to work with Universal Music Theatrical on this stage production that we believe will bring audiences new perspectives and insights into my father’s renowned music and his enduring legacy," Tina Sinatra said in a statement.

It is New Year's Eve, 1942, and a skinny 27-year-old Italian-American singer is about to step onto the stage of New York's Paramount Theatre and give a performance that will change music history. As Frank Sinatra's career suddenly skyrockets, he struggles with balancing the love of his wife, Nancy, against the demands and temptations of being the most popular singer in America. But when he begins a torrid affair with movie goddess Ava Gardner, his records stop selling and the press turns against him, sending his career into a tailspin. Driven by his devotion to his family, Sinatra employs his peerless artistry and dogged determination to stage the greatest comeback in show business history.

DiPietro is a two-time Tony winner for writing the book and original score for Memphis. He has an additional nomination for writing the book for Nice Work If You Can Get It. His Broadway credits also include Diana the Musical, All Shook Up and Living on Love.His off-Broadway credits include and Clever Little Lies.

Marshall won three Tony Awards for choreographing Wonderful Town, The Pajama Game and Anything Goes. She has six additional nominations for direction and choreography. She has worked on more than 20 Broadway productions and is the first woman who has directed a play, directed a musical and choreographed a musical on Broadway. This marks a reunion for Marshall and DiPietro, who worked together on 2012's Nice Work If You Can Get It.

Throughout his nine-decade career, Frank Sinatra performed on more than 1,400 recordings. He won nine Grammy Awards, three Academy Awards and three Golden Globes. Sinatra appeared in more than 60 films and produced eight motion pictures. The many songs for which Sinatra is known include "My Way," "Fly Me to the Moon," "You Make Me Feel So Young," "The Lady Is a Tramp" and the iconic anthem "New York, New York."



Sinatra appeared on the Broadway stage in 1975 during the 16-performance concert engagement Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and Count Basie. The 2010 musical Come Fly Away featured Tony-nominated choreography by Twyla Tharp set to the music of Sinatra classics.

Further information about Sinatra The Musical, including venue, dates and casting, will be announced at a later time.