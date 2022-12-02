Britney Spears Musical Once Upon a One More Time to Bow at Broadway's Marquis Theatre in the Spring

Ashley Chiu, Aisha Jackson and the cast in "Once Upon a One More Time" in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The Britney Spears musical Once Upon a One More Time will arrive on Broadway in the spring. The new musical will begin performances at the Marquis Theatre on May 13 and open on June 22. Powered by Spears' hit songs, Once Upon a One More Time features an original book by Jon Hartmere with direction and choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid.

Once Upon a One More Time follows Cinderella, Snow White and other fairytale princesses as they gather for a book-club meeting. A rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation. The musical weaves the chart-topping anthems of the Princess of Pop herself, Britney Spears – including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," and "Toxic" – into a heartwarming and uproarious musical adventure about smashing the glass slipper and claiming your own happily ever after.

The production had its world premiere at Washington, D.C's Shakespeare Theatre Company in November 2021. That staging featured Briga Heelan as Cinderella, Justin Guarini as Prince Charming, Tony nominee Emily Skinner as Stepmother, Aisha Jackson as Snow White, Brooke Dillman as The O.F.G (Original Fairy Godmother), Mimi Scardulla and Tess Soltau as the step-sisters, Michael McGrath as Narrator, Ashley Chiu as Sleeping Beauty, Raymond J. Lee as Clumsy, Wonu Ogunfowora as Rapunzel, Ryan Steele as Prince Erudite, Morgan Weed as Princess and the Pea and Lauren Zakrin as Little Mermaid. Adrianna Weir and Mila Weir shared the role of Little Girl. Casting for the Broadway production will be announced later.

Joining the Madrids and Hartmere on the musical’s creative team are creative consultant David Leveaux, scenic designer Anna Fleischle, costume & hair designer Loren Elstein, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Andrew Keister and projection designer Sven Ortel.