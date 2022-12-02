Susan Stroman's Crazy for You, Starring Charlie Stemp & More, to Play the West End

Crazy for You will bow in the West End following a celebrated staging at Chichester Festival Theatre. The musical is set to play at the Gillian Lynne Theatre beginning on June 24, 2023. It will open on July 3.

Directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman, Crazy for You will star two-time Olivier Award nominee Charlie Stemp as Bobby, Carly Anderson as Polly and Tony nominee Tom Edden as Bela Zangler.

Scored by George and Ira Gershwin and featuring a book by Ken Ludwig, Crazy for You centers on theater-mad Bobby Child. Torn between his show-business dreams and running the family bank, he reluctantly heads west to Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a theater’s mortgage, only to fall for the theater owner’s daughter, Polly. Desperate to prove his good faith, Bobby decides to put on a show–complete with dancers from the glamorous Zangler Follies in New York City—to save the theater, renew the town and hopefully win Polly’s love.

Additional casting will be announced later.