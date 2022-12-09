Tony Winner Ali Stroker & David Perlow Welcome Baby Boy

Broadway couple Ali Stroker and David Perlow have welcomed a baby boy. Jesse Kenneth Perlow was born on November 8, according to Tony winner Stroker's social media post.

Stoker and Perlow were married on July 16, 2021. They met in college and then reconnected during the 2015 Deaf West Theatre revival of Spring Awakening, which marked Stroker's Broadway debut.

In a milestone moment for Broadway and disability representation, Stroker won a 2019 Tony Award for her performance as Ado Annie in Oklahoma! She is the first performer in a wheelchair to win or be nominated for a Tony Award . She is known for her appearance on The Glee Project. Her additional screen credits include Only Murders in the Building, Ozark, And Just Like That..., The Bold Type and more.

Perlow appeared in the 2010 revival of La Cage aux Folles on Broadway and associate directed Casa Valentina, The Humans, Blackbird and 2018's Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island.