Hugh Jackman, Jeremy Pope, Jessica Chastain & More Score 2023 Golden Globe Nominations

Nominations for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards were announced on December 12, and many Broadway stars made the list. Categories were announced by Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva of the new NBC comedy series Lopez vs. Lopez and Helen Hoehne, President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The 80th Golden Globe Awards will air on January 10, 2023 at 8PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

A few nominees are currently starring on Broadway. The Music Man's Hugh Jackman is nominated for his performance in Florian Zeller's The Son. He shares his category, Best Performance by An Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama, with The Collaboration's Jeremy Pope, who was recognized for The Inspection. That entire category includes Broadway alums with Austin Butler for Elvis, Brendan Fraser for The Whale and Bill Nighy for Living.

Broadway-bound stars Laura Linney, set for Summer, 1976, and Jessica Chastain, who will lead A Doll's House, also received nominations for their performances in Ozark and George & Tammy, respectively. Linney shares her category with four-time Olivier Award winner Imelda Staunton for The Crown.

Nominees also include Broadway alums Cate Blanchett for Tár, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Daniel Craig for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Adam Driver for White Noise, Ralph Fiennes for The Menu, Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Carey Mulligan for She Said, Eddie Redmayne for The Good Nurse, Jean Smart for Hacks, Steve Martin and Martin Short for Only Murders in the Building, Andrew Garfield for Under the Banner of Heaven, Claire Danes for Fleishman Is In Trouble, F. Murray Abraham for The White Lotus, Sheryl Lee Ralph for Abbott Elementary, John Lithgow for The Old Man, Jonathan Pryce for The Crown, Martin McDonagh for directing and writing The Banshees of Inisherin and Tony Kushner for co-writing the screenplay for The Fabelmans.

Other nominees of note include the Broadway star-packed Only Murders in the Building for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy as well as Best Picture nods for Elvis and The Fabelmans, which includes Broadway alums Paul Dano and Michelle Williams, who is also nominated for her performance. The Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu-led Everything Everywhere All At Once is nominated for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. Yeoh, just announced to be in the upcoming Wicked films' Madame Morrible, is also nominated. She shares the category with Matilda's Emma Thompson.

For the full list of 2023 Golden Globe nominations, head here.