Daisy Edgar-Jones to Lead Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Movie

Daisy Edgar-Jones will play Carole King in the big screen adaptation of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Variety reports that Academy Award nominee Lisa Cholodenko will direct the film.

Jones is known for the films Normal People, Where The Crawdads Sing, Fresh and Under the Banner of Heaven.

Featuring songs written by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil, Beautiful tells the story of King from her early days as a Brooklyn teenager struggling to enter the record business to her years spent as a chart-topping music legend.

The Broadway production of the musical, which featured a book by Douglas McGrath and direction by Marc Bruni, ran at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre from November 21, 2013 through October 27, 2019. It garnered Tony Awards for star Jessie Mueller and sound designer Brian Ronan and nominations for Best Musical, Best Book, Best Orchestrations and for Jarrod Spector and Anika Larsen's performances.

Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg, who co-wrote The Kids Are All Right together, wrote the screenplay for the film, which is currently in development. Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman of Playtone are producing the film with Paul Blake, who also produced the stage show. Sherry Kondor, Christine Russell, Steven Shareshian and Mike Bosner are serving as executive producers.