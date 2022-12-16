Odds & Ends: Tony Winner Norbert Leo Butz & More Set for Cornelia Street at the Atlantic Theater Company

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Atlantic Theater Company Announces Cast for Cornelia Street

Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the world premiere musical Cornelia Street, which features a book by Tony winner Simon Stephens, music and lyrics by Mark Eitzel, choreography by Hope Boykin and direction by Neil Pepe. The company will include George Abud, two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz, Esteban Andres Cruz, Gizel Jiménez, Jordan Lage, Kevyn Morrow, Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil, Lena Pepe and Ben Rosenfield. The show, which centers on Jacob Towney (Butz), who tries to save the restaurant that has been his home for longer than he can remember, will begin performances on January 20, 2023 and officially open at Atlantic Stage 2 on February 14.

Chicago Reissues Cast Recording on Vinyl

Celebrate Chicago's 26th year on Broadway with a re-ssue of its cast recording on red marble vinyl with a four-panel folded insert. The album features Tony winners Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth, James Naughton and Joel Grey and is available here. The current cast of the revival features Angelica Ross as Roxie Hart, Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Brandon Victor Dixon as Billy Flynn, Charity Angél Dawson as Matron “Mama” Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. Chicago is playing at the Ambassador Theatre.

Vanessa Williams

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Miscast23 to Honor Vanessa Williams & Lianny Toval

Miscast23, the annual musical event where stars perform songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast, will take place at the Hammerstein Ballroom on April 3, 2023. The evening will honor Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award nominee Vanessa Williams and MCC Youth Company alumna Lianny Toval. "Vanessa’s career, on stage and screen, in music and even behind the scenes, is distinguished by a boldness that is undeniable and frankly, thrilling,” said co-Artistic Director Bernie Telsey in a statement. “We celebrate ambitious and daring risk takers at MCC Theater, and we’re really excited to celebrate Vanessa Williams at Miscast23 along with MCC Youth Company alumna Lianny Toval, whose accomplishments already have us eager to see where her own path takes her." The performance lineup will be announced later.