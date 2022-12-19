See Photos of Stephen McKinley Henderson, Common & the Cast of Between Riverside and Crazy

New photos of the Broadway premiere of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning Between Riverside and Crazy have arrived. Directed by Austin Pendleton, it began previews on December 1 at the Hayes Theatre and opens on December 19. The production reunites the off-Broadway cast: Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Rosal Colón, Liza Colón-Zayas, Stephen McKinley Henderson and Michael Rispoli. This marks the Broadway debut for Oscar, Emmy and Grammy winner Common, who joins those who originated their roles off-Broadway. The play tells the story of ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington and his recently paroled son Junior. Their struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum. Check out the photos below!