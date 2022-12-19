 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

See Photos of Stephen McKinley Henderson, Common & the Cast of Between Riverside and Crazy

First Look
by Caitlin Moynihan • Dec 19, 2022
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Victor Almanzar & Common
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

New photos of the Broadway premiere of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Pulitzer Prize-winning Between Riverside and Crazy have arrived. Directed by Austin Pendleton, it began previews on December 1 at the Hayes Theatre and opens on December 19. The production reunites the off-Broadway cast: Victor AlmanzarElizabeth CanavanRosal ColónLiza Colón-ZayasStephen McKinley Henderson and Michael Rispoli. This marks the Broadway debut for Oscar, Emmy and Grammy winner Common, who joins those who originated their roles off-Broadway. The play tells the story of ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington and his recently paroled son Junior. Their struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum. Check out the photos below!

Common as Junior and Rosal Colón as Lulu in Between Riverside and Crazy.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Stephen McKinley Henderson as Pops, Elizabeth Canavan as Detective Audry O'Connor and Michael Rispoli as Lieutenant Caro.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Stephen McKinley Henderson as Pops.
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
View the Full Gallery Here
View Comments

Related Shows

Between Riverside and Crazy

from $67.13

Star Files

Common

Victor Almanzar

Elizabeth Canavan

Rosal Colón

Liza Colón-Zayas

Stephen McKinley Henderson

Michael Rispoli
View All (7)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Merrily We Roll Along, Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez, Heads to Broadway
  2. Jordan Fisher, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles & More Join Sweeney Todd Broadway Revival
  3. Hang Out With Little Shop's Matt Doyle & Kimberly Akimbo's Bonnie Milligan in This Extended Interview from The Broadway Show
Back to Top