Arian Moayed, Okieriete Onaodowan & More to Join Jessica Chastain in A Doll's House

The complete cast of the new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House, starring Jessica Chastain, is set. Directed by Jamie Lloyd and adapted by Amy Herzog, the production will play the Hudson Theatre for a 16-week engagement beginning on February 13. It will open on March 9.

Chastain will be joined by Tony and Emmy nominee Arian Moayed (Succession, The Humans) as Torvald Helmer, Jesmille Darbouze (Betrayal) as Kristine Linde, Tasha Lawrence (Good People) as Anne-Marie, Michael Patrick Thornton (Macbeth) as Dr. Rank and Okieriete Onaodowan (Hamilton) as Nils Krogstad.

A Doll’s House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now director Lloyd and playwright Herzog make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater.

The production will feature scenic design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Gilmour and Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, music by Ryuichi Sakamoto and Alva Noto and choreography by Jennifer Rias.