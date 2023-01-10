Funny Girl to Launch North American Tour in September

Broadway's Funny Girl will be saying "hello, gorgeous" to audiences across America. A North American tour of the revival, directed by Michael Mayer, will launch in September with its officially opening at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island from September 9 through September 16. It will then continue to more than 30 cities, including Atlanta and Detroit. Additional tour cities and casting will be announced at a later date.

“We are immensely proud of this revival of Funny Girl,” producers Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis and David Babani said in a joint statement. “It’s been 27 years since Funny Girl last toured the country, and we are excited to introduce this classic musical to a new generation of theatergoers.”

Funny Girl features music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and a book by Isobel Lennart. Harvey Fierstein revised the book for this revival. The musical follows Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfield. While she was cheered on stage as a great comedian, offstage she faced a doomed relationship with the man she loved.

The production features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Ayodele Casel, scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by Chris Walker, music direction and supervision by Michael Rafter, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean.

The Broadway production, starring Lea Michele, is playing at the August Wilson Theatre, where it opened on April 24, 2022.