Pictures From Home, Starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoë Wanamaker, Arrives on Broadway

Pictures From Home, a new play based on the photo memoir by Larry Sultan and adapted for the stage by Sharr White, has arrived on Broadway. Bartlett Sher directs the production, which begins performances at Studio 54 on January 13 and opens on February 9.

Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker make their Broadway returns in the play.

Pictures From Home brings to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives.

The production features set design by Michael Yeargan, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, projection design by Ben Pearcy as well as sound design by Scott Lehrer and Peter John Still.