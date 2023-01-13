 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Pictures From Home, Starring Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoë Wanamaker, Arrives on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 13, 2023
Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker
(Photos c/o Polk & Co.)

Pictures From Home, a new play based on the photo memoir by Larry Sultan and adapted for the stage by Sharr White, has arrived on Broadway. Bartlett Sher directs the production, which begins performances at Studio 54 on January 13 and opens on February 9.

Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker make their Broadway returns in the play.

Pictures From Home brings to vivid theatrical life a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father and the son who photographed their lives. 

The production features set design by Michael Yeargan, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, projection design by Ben Pearcy as well as sound design by Scott Lehrer and Peter John Still. 

View Comments

Related Shows

Pictures From Home

from $65.00

Star Files

Danny Burstein

Nathan Lane

Zoë Wanamaker

Articles Trending Now

  1. Here Lies Love to Bow at the Broadway Theatre This Summer
  2. Colton Ryan & Anna Uzele to Star in New York, New York on Broadway
  3. Full Cast Set for Sweeney Todd, Starring Josh Groban & Annaleigh Ashford
Back to Top