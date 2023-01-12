Ato Blankson-Wood to Star in Shakespeare in the Park Production of Hamlet

Ato Blankson-Wood will star in Hamlet this summer. The Public Theater's free Shakespeare in the Park production will begin previews at the Delacorte Theater on June 8 and open on June 28. Tony winner Kenny Leon will direct. This season the Public Theater is presenting one free summer production instead of its usual two. Hamlet will run for an extended period of nine weeks, with a final performance scheduled for August 6. Complete casting is to be announced.

Blankson-Wood was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in Slave Play. His other Broadway credits include Lysistrata Jones and Hair. He appeared in last season's Shakespeare in the Park production of As You Like It as part of Public Works.

“I’m so happy to be at the Delacorte once again and to share something that binds us to one another,” said Leon in a statement. “A 500-year-old play exploring the need for a strong foundation of family, with music and words, Shakespeare’s Hamlet has much to say about humanity and the importance of our connectedness to each other. We set this production in 2021, filled with all of the challenges we face as Americans as we explore our need to love more profoundly both nature and its people.”

Hamlet will feature scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Jessica Jahn, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, sound design by Justin Ellington, video design by Jeff Sugg, music composition by Jason Michael Webb and hair, wig, and makeup design by Earon Chew Nealey.

This marks the fifth production of Hamlet to bow at the Delacorte Theater. It was last seen in 2008, starring Michael Stuhlbarg.