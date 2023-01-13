Amanda Seyfried & Evan Rachel Wood Working on Thelma & Louise Musical

Amanda Seyfried and Evan Rachel Wood are workshopping the Thelma & Louise musical, according to Variety. Callie Khouri, who won an Oscar for writing the screenplay for the 1991 film, is attached to the project, as is Broadway director Trip Cullman with his frequent collaborator Halley Feiffer, who is writing the book for the musical. The score will be by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Neko Case.

Emmy winner Seyfried won a Golden Globe this week for her performance as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout. She revealed she was working on a new musical in her Instagram acceptance speech. She has appeared in the movie musicals Mamma Mia!, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Les Misérables. Her numerous screen credits also include Mean Girls, Dear John, Mank and more. She starred in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By off-Broadway in 2015 alongside her now-husband Thomas Sadoski.

Wood starred in Julie Taymor's musical film Across the Universe. Her screen credits include Thirteen, Down in the Valley, Running with Scissors, The Wrestler, Whatever Works, The Ides of March, True Blood, Mildred Pierce, Westworld and more.

Thelma & Louise starred Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon. In addition to Khouri's screenplay win, the movie was nominated for five additional Academy Awards, including for Ridley Scott's direction and Davis and Sarandon's performances. Watch the original trailer below.