Watch The Broadway Show's Extended Look Inside New York's Historic Social Club The Players

Founded by Edwin Booth in 1888, The Players serves as a private club for both artists and arts enthusiasts.

Founded by Edwin Booth in 1888, The Players serves as a private club for both artists and arts enthusiasts. The Gothic Revival-style mansion is located on Gramercy Park South, and the clubhouse was named a National Historic Landmark in 1963. It is home to a slew of exciting items for theater lovers—from Noël Coward 's piano to the room where the Actors' Equity Association was formed back in 1913.

The Players is home to a slew of exciting items for theater lovers—from Noël Coward's piano to the room where the Actors' Equity Association was formed back in 1913.