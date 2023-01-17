Broadway Alum Frederick Weller Joins Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Frederick Weller is set to join the off-Broadway staging of Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof as Big Daddy. Directed by Joe Rosario, the show returns to the Theatre at St. Clement’s after an off-Broadway run last summer. Performances are set to begin on February 24 with opening night on March 5. The production is scheduled to run through March 31.

Weller will be joined by Courtney Henggeler as Maggie the Cat and Matt de Rogatis, who will reprise his role as Brick. Weller has appeared on Broadway in Six Degrees of Separation, The Rehearsal, The Little Foxes, Take Me Out, Glengarry Glen Ross, Seascape, Mothers and Sons and To Kill a Mockingbird.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is set on the Mississippi estate of Big Daddy Pollit, a domineering cotton tycoon and patriarch of a viperous family in turmoil, on the dual occasion of his 65th birthday and (alleged) clean bill of health. The play focuses on the tempestuous relationship between his grieving, alcoholic, former star athlete son Brick, Brick’s fiery, outspoken wife Maggie, his scheming elder son and daughter-in-law and their weaponized brood of “no-neck monsters.”

Premiering in 1955, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof has been revived five times on Broadway and was made into a film in 1958, starring Elizabeth Taylor as Maggie and Paul Newman as Brick.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof features scenic design by Matt Imhoff, lighting design by Christian Spech and sound design by Tomas Correa.