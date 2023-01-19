Matilda, Viola Davis, Martin McDonagh & More Among BAFTA Nominees

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has revealed the 2023 nominations for its annual film awards and a bevy of stage favorites are among the nominees. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on February 19.

Matilda, Netflix's recent film adaptation of the stage musical, is in the running for Outstanding British Film. Tony winner Viola Davis earned a Leading Actress nod for The Woman King, upcoming Wicked film star Michelle Yeoh is in the same category for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. The Leading Actor category sees nominations for Broadway alums Austin Butler for Elvis and Brendan Fraser for The Whale. Paul Mescal, who is currently starring as Stanley in a new production of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire at London's Almeida Theatre and will appear in the Merrily We Roll Along film, is also in the running for his performance in Aftersun.

Five-time Tony nominee Martin McDonagh was nominated in the Director category for The Banshees of Inisherin. He is also up for Original Screenplay along with Tony winner Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans. Playwright Samuel D. Hunter received a nomination for Adapted Screenplay for The Whale, which he adapted from his 2012 stage play.

Tony winner Eddie Redmayne was nominated for Supporting Actor for his work in The Good Nurse. The Supporting Actress category sees Tony nominee Carey Mulligan for She Said and Broadway alum Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

