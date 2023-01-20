Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James to Star in World Premiere of Days of Wine and Roses Off-Broadway

Tony winner Kelli O'Hara and Tony nominee Brian d'Arcy James are set to star in the world premiere of Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas' Days of Wine and Roses. Adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay, the musical will bow at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater beginning June 25 with opening night is to be announced. Michael Greif directs.

O'Hara and d'Arcy James will play Kirsten and Joe in the new musical about a couple falling in love in 1950's New York and struggling to rebuild a family. Additional casting is to be announced.

O'Hara is a Tony winner for her turn in The King and I. She was also nominated for her performances in Kiss Me, Kate, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work If You Can Get It, South Pacific, The Pajama Game and The Light in the Piazza. D'Arcy James recently completed his run as the Baker in the revival of Into the Woods. He is a Tony nominee for Something Rotten! and Shrek the Musical. O'Hara and James previously appeared together in Broadway's Sweet Smell of Success in 2002, for which d'Arcy James received his first Tony nomination.



Days of Wine and Roses also marks a reunion for composer Guettel and scribe Lucas who worked together for The Light in the Piazza, which starred O'Hara. The creative team also includes scenic design by Lizzie Clachan, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Kai Harada, orchestrations by Guettel. Kim Grigsby serves at the music director.