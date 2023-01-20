See Jinkx Monsoon Take on Matron 'Mama' Morton in Broadway's Chicago

When you're good to Mama! New photos of the Tony-winning revival of Chicago are here. Both two-time RuPaul's Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon and Broadway alum James T. Lane joined the company on January 16 as Matron "Mama" Morton and Billy Flynn. The production also stars Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Lana Gordon as Velma Kelly, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Christine Cornish, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O'Brien, Denny Paschall, Emma Pittman, Jermaine R. Rembert and Michael Scirrotto. Check out the photos below and be sure to see the production at the Ambassador Theatre!

Jinkx Monsoon as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago.

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

James T. Lane as Billy Flynn in Chicago.

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

