Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Between Riverside and Crazy Extends on Broadway

News
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jan 24, 2023
The cast of "Between Riverside and Crazy"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

There's more time to catch Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Between Riverside and Crazy. The Pulitzer Prize-winning play has extended its run at Broadway's Hayes Theatre and will now play its final performance on February 19. Austin Pendleton directs the production, which opened on December 19.

The production stars Victor AlmanzarElizabeth CanavanRosal ColónMaria-Christina OliverasStephen McKinley HendersonCommon and Gary Perez.

Between Riverside and Crazy tells the story of ex-cop and recent widower Walter “Pops” Washington and his recently paroled son Junior. Their struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum. 

The production features scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by Keith Parham and original music and sound design by Ryan Rumery.

