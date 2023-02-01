Emily Skinner, Clyde Alves, Janet Dacal, John Clay III & More Join New York, New York on Broadway

The full cast has been announced for New York, New York, a new Broadway musical by John Kander and the late Fred Ebb. The musical, inspired by the 1977 MGM film written by Earl M. Rauch, features an all-star creative team. In addition to a score by Tony, Emmy and Grammy winners and Oscar nominees Kander and Ebb, New York, New York is written by Tony nominee David Thompson, co-written by Sharon Washington and features additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy and Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda. The production, directed and choreographed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman, will begin performances on March 24 at the St. James Theatre and open on April 26. Tickets are now sale.

As previously announced, Colton Ryan will star as Jimmy Doyle, and Anna Uzele will star as Francine Evans. They will be joined by Clyde Alves as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann, Angel Sigala as Mateo Diaz and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner as Madame Veltri.

The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams and Darius Wright.

The musical is set in 1946. The war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself. Among them is Francine Evans, a young singer just off the bus from Philly, who is destined for greatness. At least, until she encounters New York native Jimmy Doyle, a brilliant but disillusioned musician looking for his “major chord” in life: music, money, love. The odds of both achieving all three are slim. But if they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

The creative team features scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Donna Zakowska, lighting designer Ken Billington, sound designer Kai Harada, projection designers Christopher Ash and Beowulf Boritt, hair and wig designer Sabana Majeed, music supervisor and arranger Sam Davis, orchestrators Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, vocal arranger David Loud and music director Alvin Hough Jr.

