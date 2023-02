Pictures From Home, a new play by Sharr White based on the photo memoir by Larry Sultan, has arrived on Broadway and now there is a first look at the starry cast. Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker star in the play, which is a comic and dramatic portrait of a mother, a father, and the son who photographed their lives. Bartlett Sher directs the production, which began performances at Studio 54 on January 13 and officially opens on February 9. Check out the photos below!

Nathan Lane as Irving Sultan and Danny Burstein as Larry Sultan in Pictures From Home. (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Zoë Wanamaker as Jean Sultan in Pictures From Home. (Photo: Julieta Cervantes)