Into the Woods Wins Best Musical Theater Album, Plus More Broadway Grammy Wins

The Broadway cast of "Into the Woods" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, took place in Los Angeles on Feb. 5. Tony Award winners and former Tony hosts James Corden and Billy Crystal served as presenters, as did Viola Davis, who earned EGOT status during the event with her Grammy win for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording.

Of the 91 categories, nearly all were presented during a daytime ceremony, which featured a performance featuring Broadway’s Shoshana Bean, who was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Musical Theater Album category for her work on the cast recording of Mr. Saturday Night.

The Grammy in that category went to Into the Woods, honoring producers Rob Berman and Sean Patrick Flahaven and principal vocalists Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller and Phillipa Soo.

That award marks the second Grammy win for Bareilles, who won Best American Roots Performance for Saint Honesty in 2020, and Soo, who won as part of the cast of Hamilton for Best Musical Theater Album in 2016. It marks the first win for Berman, Flahaven, James and Miller.

Into the Woods beat out the cast albums of Caroline, or Change, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, Six: Live on Opening Night and A Strange Loop.

Two-time Tony winner Davis won for the audiobook of her memoir Finding Me. She bested Mel Brooks for his memoir All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business, Questlove for Music Is History, Jamie Foxx for Act Like You Got Some Sense and three-time Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda for Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World.

But Miranda did not walk away trophy-less. He, along with vocalists Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and the cast of animated movie Encanto won for the film’s viral hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.” Encanto also walked away with statues for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Tony nominee Renée Fleming won the Grammy for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album for her Voice of Nature — The Anthropocene.

Read on to view the full listings for the above categories:

Best Musical Theater Album

WINNER: Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Sara Bareilles, Brian d’Arcy James, Patina Miller and Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman and Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)

Caroline, or Change

John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy and Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner and Jeanine Tesori, producers; (Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist) (New Broadway Cast)

MJ The Musical

Myles Frost and Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee and Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Mr. Saturday Night

Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff and David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Six: Live on Opening Night

Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

A Strange Loop

Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen and Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Song Written for Visual Media

WINNER: “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” [from Encanto] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán — La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz and Encanto — Cast)

“Be Alive” [from King Richard] — Beyoncé and Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Carolina” [from Where The Crawdads Sing] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Hold My Hand” [from Top Gun: Maverick] — Bloodpop and Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Keep Rising (The Woman King)” [from The Woman King] — Angélique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito and Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson featuring Angélique Kidjo)

“Nobody Like U” [From Turning Red] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo and Grayson Villanueva)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

WINNER: Encanto — (Various Artists)

Elvis — (Various Artists)

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2) — (Various Artists)

Top Gun: Maverick — Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe

West Side Story — (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

WINNER: Encanto, Germaine Franco, composer

The Batman, Michael Giacchino, composer

No Time to Die, Hans Zimmer, composer

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood, composer

Succession: Season 3, Nicholas Britell, composer

Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording

WINNER: Finding Me — Viola Davis

Act Like You Got Some Sense — Jamie Foxx

All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business — Mel Brooks

Aristotle and Dante Dive into the Waters of the World — Lin-Manuel Miranda

Music Is History — Questlove

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

WINNER: Voice Of Nature — The Anthropocene

Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist

Eden

Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

How Do I Find You

Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist

Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J’Nai Bridges and Caen Thomason-Redus)

Stranger — Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly

Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider and The Knights; Reginald Mobley)

To view the winners in all 91 categories, click here.