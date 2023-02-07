Girl From the North Country To Be Adapted for the Screen

Following its 2022 Broadway run, Girl From The North Country is being adapted into a musical film.

Conor McPherson, who wrote and directed the musical, will write and direct the movie. Chlöe Bailey, Olivia Colman and Woody Harrelson will appear in the film, playing the roles originated on Broadway by Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Mare Winningham and Jay O. Sanders, respectively.

Girl From The North Country tells the story of a group of travelers whose lives converge in a guesthouse in Duluth, Minnesota, during the Great Depression. The score consists entirely of songs written or co-written by Bob Dylan.

The film is being backed by Blueprint Pictures, Variety reported. Executives Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin serve as producers.

The musical had its premiere at London’s Old Vic Theatre before moving Off-Broadway to the Public Theater in 2018. The production first opened on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre on March 5, 2020. It reopened after the shutdown and played through Jan. 23, 2022. After a hiatus it began performances again on April 29, 2022, and played through June 19, 2022. It played a total of 206 performances and earned seven Tony nominations, including one for Best Musical. Though it did not win that top prize, it did win Best Orchestrations for Simon Hale’s work on the show.

Subsequent productions have run on the West End, as well as in Toronto and Australia.

Girl From The North Country was produced on Broadway by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment. There are no reports yet regarding their involvement with the adaptation.