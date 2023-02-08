 Skip to main content
Hear From Jennifer Holliday, Sara Bareilles and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 8, 2023
Jennifer Holliday on "The Broadway Show"

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on February 12 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

  • Host Tamsen Fadal catches up with Tony-winning Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday.
  • Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with Sara Bareilles following the Into the Woods Grammy win for Best Musical Theater Album.
  • Meet Joel Meyers, who is making magic in his Broadway debut as Albus Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
  • Thriller! MJ The Musical celebrates its first year on the Great Bright Way. Flash back to host Tamsen Fadal’s sit-down with Tony winner Myles Frost at The Skylark.
  • Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens ventures to Cold Spring to find out more about Pictures From Home playwright Sharr White’s creative process.
  • All that jazz! See two-time Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth give a warm welcome to the Chicago audience during Teachers Night on Broadway.
  • Learn all about Broadway’s & Juliet, which gives William Shakespeare’s iconic love story a pop-music rewrite and stars Lorna Courtney, Betsy Wolfe and more.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!

