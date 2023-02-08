Hear From Jennifer Holliday, Sara Bareilles and More on The Broadway Show

Jennifer Holliday on "The Broadway Show"
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on February 12 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Host Tamsen Fadal catches up with Tony-winning Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with Sara Bareilles following the Into the Woods Grammy win for Best Musical Theater Album.
- Meet Joel Meyers, who is making magic in his Broadway debut as Albus Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
- Thriller! MJ The Musical celebrates its first year on the Great Bright Way. Flash back to host Tamsen Fadal’s sit-down with Tony winner Myles Frost at The Skylark.
- Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens ventures to Cold Spring to find out more about Pictures From Home playwright Sharr White’s creative process.
- All that jazz! See two-time Tony winner Bebe Neuwirth give a warm welcome to the Chicago audience during Teachers Night on Broadway.
- Learn all about Broadway’s & Juliet, which gives William Shakespeare’s iconic love story a pop-music rewrite and stars Lorna Courtney, Betsy Wolfe and more.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Watch the episode below!