New Adaptation of A Doll’s House, Starring Jessica Chastain, Arrives on Broadway

Curtain Up
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 13, 2023
Jessica Chastain
Photo: Emilio Madrid

Amy Herzog’s adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s classic A Doll’s House has arrived on Broadway, starring Jessica Chastain as Nora. The production, directed by Jamie Lloyd, begins previews on February 13 at the Hudson Theatre. Opening night is set for March 9. 

A Doll’s House thrust drama firmly into the modern age when it premiered in 1879. Now director Lloyd and playwright Herzog make freshly relevant a story that shocked audiences and brought forth a new era of theater.

Joining Chastain in A Doll’s House are Tony and Emmy nominee Arian Moayed as Torvald Helmer, Jesmille Darbouze as Kristine Linde, Tasha Lawrence as Anne-Marie, Michael Patrick Thornton as Dr. Rank and Okieriete Onaodowan (Hamilton) as Nils Krogstad.

The production features scenic design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Gilmour and Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, music by Ryuichi Sakamoto and Alva Noto and choreography by Jennifer Rias.

A Doll's House will play a limited engagement through June 4, 2023.

