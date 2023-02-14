 Skip to main content
Hear From Ben Crawford, Wayne Cilento and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 14, 2023

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on February 19 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

  • Host Tamsen Fadal catches up with The Phantom of the Opera’s leading man Ben Crawford at the Majestic Theatre and looks back at the long-running show’s legacy.
  • Five, six, seven, eight! Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek digs into the Great Bright Way return of Bob Fosse’s Dancin’ with original cast member and revival director Wayne Cilento.
  • Get to know Kimberly Akimbo standout Justin Cooley.
  • Learn all about the Black Theatre Coalition/Broadway Across America Fellowship with co-founder T. Oliver Reid and more.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!

