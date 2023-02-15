Kate Burton, Ephraim Sykes and More to Join Adrienne Warren in Room

Complete casting and the full creative team have been announced for the upcoming Broadway bow of Emma Donoghue’s Room.

Joining the previously announced Adrienne Warren as Ma will be three-time Tony Award nominee and Emmy nominee Kate Burton as Grandma, Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes as SuperJack, Tina Benko as Interviewer/Police Officer, Michael Genet as Grandpa/Doctor and Triney Sandoval as Old Nick. Aiden Mekhi Sierra and Christopher Woodley will alternate in the role of Little Jack.

Alexis Gordon, who originated the role of Ma in the North American premiere of the play in Toronto, will be the understudy on Broadway. Anthony Chatmon II will serve as understudy for SuperJack. Casting is by Jim Carnahan Casting.

Producers have also announced additional creative team members, including lighting designer Bonnie Beecher, sound designer Justin Ellington and choreographer Galen Hooks, as well as orchestrators and arrangers Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly and music director Greg Kenna.

Directed by Cora Bissett, the play with music will feature songs and compositions by Bissett and Kathryn Joseph. Room, which tells the story of a young woman who was abducted as a teenager and is now living in a single room with her son, made its world premiere in 2017 at London’s Theatre Royal Stratford East.