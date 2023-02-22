 Skip to main content
Hear from Miguel Cervantes, Aaron Tveit and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 22, 2023
Miguel Cervantes on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on February 26 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

  • He’s not throwing away his shot! Host Tamsen Fadal catches up with Hamilton leading man Miguel Cervantes at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
  • Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek heads to the Theatre District with Moulin Rouge! The Musical Tony winner Aaron Tveit to look back on his exciting theater career.
  • Get to know & Juliet standout Ben Jackson Walker, who is making his Broadway debut playing Romeo.
  • Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek chats with Funny Girl Tony nominee Jared Grimes.
  • That jazz! Correspondent Perry Sook speaks with Chelsea Logan about her exciting role handing out flyers as a member of the Chicago Street Team.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!

