Hear from Miguel Cervantes, Aaron Tveit and More on The Broadway Show

Miguel Cervantes on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal"
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on February 26 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- He’s not throwing away his shot! Host Tamsen Fadal catches up with Hamilton leading man Miguel Cervantes at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek heads to the Theatre District with Moulin Rouge! The Musical Tony winner Aaron Tveit to look back on his exciting theater career.
- Get to know & Juliet standout Ben Jackson Walker, who is making his Broadway debut playing Romeo.
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek chats with Funny Girl Tony nominee Jared Grimes.
- That jazz! Correspondent Perry Sook speaks with Chelsea Logan about her exciting role handing out flyers as a member of the Chicago Street Team.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Watch the episode below!