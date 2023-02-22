 Skip to main content
Bianca Marroquín to Rejoin Chicago as Velma Kelly

News
by Ruthie Fierberg • Feb 22, 2023
Bianca Marroquín and the cast of "Chicago"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

The long-running production of Chicago will welcome back Bianca Marroquín in the role of Velma Kelly beginning on March 13 for a stint through April 9. Marroquín will replace Lana Gordon, who is currently performing as Velma at the Ambassador Theatre.  

Though Marroquín has played Roxie in the Broadway production for multiple engagements since 2002, she first took on the role of Velma when Chicago returned from the COVID-19 shutdown in 2021, making Marroquín one of only a few actors to have played both leading parts.

Marroquín will join a cast that currently features Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie, James T. Lane as Billy Flynn, Jinkx Monsoon as Matron “Mama” Morton, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. 

The company also includes David Bushman, Christine Cornish, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O’Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur and Michael Scirrotto. Casting is by Stewart/Whitley.

 

