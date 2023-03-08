New Musical Shucked Arrives on Broadway

Broadway's new farm-to-fable musical has arrived! The first performance of Shucked takes place at the Nederlander Theatre on March 8, with opening night set for April 4. The new musical comedy features a book by Tony winner Robert Horn and a score by Grammy-winning duo Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. Jack O’Brien directs.



What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.



The show stars John Behlmann as Gordy, Kevin Cahoon as Peanut, Caroline Innerbichler as Maizy, Andrew Durand as Beau, Alex Newell as Lulu and Ashley D. Kelley as Storyteller 1 and Grey Henson as Storyteller 2. The ensemble will feature Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman and Quinn VanAntwerp.



Shucked features choreography by Sarah O’Gleby as choreographer, musical supervision by Jason Howland, scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by John Shivers and hair and wig design by Mia Neal.