Olivia Holt will join the cast of Broadway’s long-running Chicago revival on April 10. Holt will take on the role of Roxie Hart, replacing Charlotte d’Amboise, who will exit the production at the Ambassador Theatre on April 9.

Chicago will mark Holt’s Broadway debut. Known for her turn on television’s Cruel Summer, her other screen credits include Cloak & Dagger, Kickin’ It and Same Kind of Different as Me.

Holt will play a limited engagement in Chicago through June 4.