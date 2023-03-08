 Skip to main content
Jessica Chastain-Led A Doll's House Receives One-Week Extension

News
by Ruthie Fierberg • Mar 8, 2023

Ahead of its March 9 opening night, the new Broadway revival of A Doll’s House has received an extension through June 10. The production, which began previews on Feb. 13, was originally announced to play a 16-week limited engagement. 

The new staging of Henrik Ibsen’s drama, which features an adaptation by Amy Herzog, is directed by Jamie Lloyd and stars Jessica Chastain in the lead role of Nora Helmer.

The cast also includes Arian Moayed as Torvald Helmer, Jesmille Darbouze as Kristine Linde, Tasha Lawrence as Anne-Marie, Michael Patrick Thornton as Dr. Rank and Okieriete Onaodowan as Nils Krogstad. The production’s understudies are Franklin Bongjio, Carey Rebecca Brown, Melisa Soledad Pereyra and José Joaquín Pérez.

