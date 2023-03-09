Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot Makes a Royal Return to Broadway

Lerner and Loewe’s classic Camelot is back on the boards! The Broadway revival begins performances at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre on March 9. Bartlett Sher directs the production, which features a new book by Aaron Sorkin. Opening night is set for April 13.



Leading Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot are Tony winner Andrew Burnap as Arthur, Tony nominee Phillipa Soo as Guenevere and Jordan Donica as Lancelot Du Lac. Also featured in the cast are Dakin Matthews as Merlyn/Pellinore, Taylor Trensch as Mordred, Marilee Talkington as Morgan Le Fey, Anthony Michael Lopez as Sir Dinadan, Camden McKinnon as Tom of Warwick, Fergie Philippe as Sir Sagramore and Danny Wolohan as Sir Lionel. The ensemble includes Delphi Borich, Matías De La Flor, Sola Fadiran, Rachel Fairbanks, Nkrumah Gatling, Christian Mark Gibbs, Holly Gould, Monte Greene, Edwin Joseph, Tesia Kwarteng, James Romney, Ann Sanders, Britney Nicole Simpson, Philip Stoddard, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Frank Viveros and Paul Whitty.



Based on The Once and Future King by T.H. White, Camelot, Lerner and Loewe’s 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, striving for justice and the tragic struggle between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere and Sir Lancelot. The score includes “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “What Do the Simple Folk Do?” and the title song.



Camelot features choreography by Byron Easley, sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Jennifer Moeller, lighting by Lap Chi Chu, sound by Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake, projections by 59 Productions, casting by the Telsey Office and fight direction by B.H. Barry. Music director Kimberly Grigsby will conduct a 30-piece orchestra performing Camelot's original orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang. Dance and choral arrangements will be by Trude Rittman. Charles Means is the stage manager.