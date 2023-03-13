The Cottage Names Full Principal Cast and Creative Team

The complete principal cast and creative team has been announced for the Broadway premiere of The Cottage.

Alex Moffat, Nehal Joshi and Dana Steingold will join the previously announced Eric McCormack, Laura Bell Bundy and Lilli Cooper. Moffat will play Clarke, Joshi will play Richard and Steingold will play Dierdre.

Moffat will make his Broadway debut with the production. The Saturday Night Live alum has appeared in films like Susie Searches and Christmas with the Campbells. Joshi’s select Main Stem credits include Flying Over Sunset, the 2019 revival of All My Sons and the original cast of the 2006 revival of Les Misérables. Steingold originated the role of Girl Scout and understudied the role of Lydia in Beetlejuice.

Casting is by Laura Stanczyk.

The production will feature scenic design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by two-time Tony Award nominee Jiyoun Chang and sound design by Tony nominee Justin Ellington.

Additional casting and creative team will be announced.

Directed by Jason Alexander, the new comedy by Sandy Rustin will begin performances on July 7 ahead of an official opening night on July 24 at the Helen Hayes Theater. The limited engagement is scheduled to run through Oct. 29. The story begins when Bundy’s character, Sylvia, exposes an affair to her husband and her lover’s wife.