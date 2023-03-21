Paolo Montalban and Anne L. Nathan to Join Funny Girl

Paolo Montalban and Anne L. Nathan will join the Broadway revival of Funny Girl on March 28. They will assume the roles of Florenz Ziegfield and Mrs. Strakosh, respectively, in the production at the August Wilson Theatre.

Montalban and Nathan will replace original cast members Peter Francis James and Toni DiBuono, who will take their final bows on March 26.

Montalban is best known for his turn as Prince Christopher opposite Brandy in the 1997 TV version of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. He has performed on Broadway in Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Pacific Overtures and The King and I. Nathan last appeared on Broadway in It Shoulda Been You. Her additional Main Stem credits include Once, Sunday in the Park with George, Assassins, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Ragtime and Chicago.

The pair joins a Funny Girl company led by Lea Michele as Fanny Brice, Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan and Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Rosie Brice. Julie Benko performs the role of Fanny Brice on Thursdays.