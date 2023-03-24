New York, New York Arrives on Broadway

Start spreadin' the news! New York, New York is now on Broadway. The new musical by legendary songwriting team John Kander & Fred Ebb begins previews at the St. James Theatre on March 24, with opening night set for April 26. Inspired by the 1977 MGM film written by Earl M. Rauch, New York, New York is written by Tony nominee David Thompson, co-written by Sharon Washington and features additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda. Five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman directs and choreographs.



New York, New York is set in 1946. The war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself. Among them is Francine Evans, a young singer just off the bus from Philly, who is destined for greatness. At least, until she encounters New York native Jimmy Doyle, a brilliant but disillusioned musician looking for his “major chord” in life: music, money, love. The odds of both achieving all three are slim. But if they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.



Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele lead the cast as Jimmy Doyle and Francine Evans. Also featured are Clyde Alves as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann, Angel Sigala as Mateo Diaz and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner as Madame Veltri.



The creative team of New York, New York features scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Donna Zakowska, lighting designer Ken Billington, sound designer Kai Harada, projection designers Christopher Ash and Beowulf Boritt, hair and wig designer Sabana Majeed, music supervisor and arranger Sam Davis, orchestrators Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, vocal arranger David Loud and music director Alvin Hough Jr.