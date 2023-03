Illusionist Antonio Díaz (also known as El Mago Pop) will make his Broadway debut with a self-titled show. El Mago Pop will run for a limited engagement from August 17 through 27 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Díaz’s show combines close-up magic and large-scale illusions. Known widely across Europe, his Netflix specials Magic for Humans and La Gran Ilusión are broadcast around the world.

The Barrymore Theatre is currently home to a limited engagement of the new comedy Peter Pan Gone Wrong.