Bad Cinderella Alternate Savy Jackson to Take on Title Role at Sunday Performances

Cinderella alternate Savy Jackson will play the leading role in Broadway’s Bad Cinderella at Sunday performances beginning April 9.

Jackson was announced as the Cinderella alternate in December 2022, but producers had not announced that they would take on the role weekly. Bad Cinderella marks Jackson’s Broadway debut. Their other credits include the 2019 national tour of Once on This Island.

Linedy Genao is scheduled to play the titular role at all other performances. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

Bad Cinderella opened at the Imperial Theatre on March 23. Directed by Laurence Connor, the new musical features a book by Emerald Fennell, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by David Zippel.