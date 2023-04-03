Shucked to Release Original Broadway Cast Album

The cast of "Shucked" (Photo: Evan Zimmerman and Matthew Murphy)

The new musical comedy Shucked will receive an original cast recording via Sony Masterworks Broadway. The album will be released digitally on May 5. CDs will be available beginning June 9.

In honor of the announcement, Shucked released the official music video of the song “Independently Owned,” sung by company member Alex Newell.

Shucked is currently in previews at the Nederlander Theatre and is scheduled to open on April 4. Directed by Jack O’Brien, the musical features a book by Robert Horn and a score by 10-time Grammy Award nominee Brandy Clark and three-time Grammy winner Shane McAnally.

The cast of Shucked includes principals John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Grey Henson, Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley and Newell.

The ensemble includes Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman and Quinn VanAntwerp. Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Traci Elaine Lee and Alan Wiggins are the production’s swings.