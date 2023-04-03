 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Shucked to Release Original Broadway Cast Album

News
by Caitlin Hornik • Apr 3, 2023
The cast of "Shucked"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman and Matthew Murphy)

The new musical comedy Shucked will receive an original cast recording via Sony Masterworks Broadway. The album will be released digitally on May 5. CDs will be available beginning June 9.

In honor of the announcement, Shucked released the official music video of the song “Independently Owned,” sung by company member Alex Newell.

Shucked is currently in previews at the Nederlander Theatre and is scheduled to open on April 4. Directed by Jack O’Brien, the musical features a book by Robert Horn and a score by 10-time Grammy Award nominee Brandy Clark and three-time Grammy winner Shane McAnally.

The cast of Shucked includes principals John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Grey Henson, Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley and Newell.

The ensemble includes Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman and Quinn VanAntwerp. Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Traci Elaine Lee and Alan Wiggins are the production’s swings.

Related Shows

Shucked

from $66.50

Star Files

John Behlmann

Kevin Cahoon

Andrew Durand

Grey Henson

Caroline Innerbichler

Ashley D. Kelley

Alex Newell
View All (7)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Back to the Future to Launch North American Tour in 2024
  2. Hear From Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford and More on Opening Night of Sweeney Todd
  3. Smash Musical to Open on Broadway in 2024-2025 Season
Back to Top