 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Check In with Billy Porter, Lorna Courtney and More on The Broadway Show

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 5, 2023
Paul Wontorek and Billy Porter

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on April 9 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

  • Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek catches up with Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner Billy Porter ahead of his Black Mona Lisa tour, which kicks off later this month.
  • Hit the red carpet for the Broadway opening of Life of Pi, starring Hiran Abeysekera.
  • & Juliet puts a pop music spin on Shakespeare’s enduring love story. Host Tamsen Fadal sits down with breakout star Lorna Courtney at citizenM Hotel.
  • Be a part of it! Enjoy an inside look at New York, New York’s first preview performance and the exciting unveiling of Kander and Ebb Way.
  • Correspondent Charlie Cooper takes a walk with Kimberly Akimbo’s Alli Mauzey.
  • The music of the night! Correspondent Perry Sook gets to know longtime The Phantom of the Opera clarinetist Matthew Goodman.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!

Related Shows

The Phantom of the Opera

from $343.62

Kimberly Akimbo

from $87.98

& Juliet

from $94.00

Life of Pi

from $67.62

New York, New York

from $69.00
View All (5)

Star Files

Hiran Abeysekera

Lorna Courtney

Alli Mauzey

Billy Porter
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Lorraine Hansberry’s The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window to Open on Broadway
  2. Neil Patrick Harris to Join Peter Pan Goes Wrong For a Limited Engagement
  3. Once Upon a One More Time Announces Full Cast
Back to Top