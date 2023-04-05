Check In with Billy Porter, Lorna Courtney and More on The Broadway Show

Paul Wontorek and Billy Porter
Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on April 9 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
Featured this week:
- Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek catches up with Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner Billy Porter ahead of his Black Mona Lisa tour, which kicks off later this month.
- Hit the red carpet for the Broadway opening of Life of Pi, starring Hiran Abeysekera.
- & Juliet puts a pop music spin on Shakespeare’s enduring love story. Host Tamsen Fadal sits down with breakout star Lorna Courtney at citizenM Hotel.
- Be a part of it! Enjoy an inside look at New York, New York’s first preview performance and the exciting unveiling of Kander and Ebb Way.
- Correspondent Charlie Cooper takes a walk with Kimberly Akimbo’s Alli Mauzey.
- The music of the night! Correspondent Perry Sook gets to know longtime The Phantom of the Opera clarinetist Matthew Goodman.
To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.
Watch the episode below!