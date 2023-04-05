Mrs. Doubtfire to Launch North American Tour

A North American tour of the musical comedy Mrs. Doubtfire is set to launch this fall. The production will open at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, New York, on a date to be announced. Tour dates for other cities, including Nashville, Minneapolis, Durham, Orlando and Los Angeles, have been set.

Additional dates and destinations, as well as casting will be announced.

After multiple starts and pauses due to COVID-19, the Broadway production of Mrs. Doubtfire played its final performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on May 29, 2022.

Four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks—who helmed the Broadway production—will direct the tour. The musical features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick.

The production will also include choreography by Lorin Latarro, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp, scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by Brian Ronan and hair and wig design by David Brian Brown. Casting will be by the Telsey Office.