Kimberly Akimbo to Launch North American Tour in 2024

The new Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo will set off on a 75-week North American tour. The tour will launch at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in September 2024 and continue on to play more than 60 cities.

Additional dates and destinations, as well casting for the touring production will be announced.

The show features music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, who also wrote the musical’s book based on his play of the same name. The production is directed by Jessica Stone with choreography by Danny Mefford.

The story centers around Kim—a high school student who suffers from a condition that makes her look like a 72-year-old—as she navigates her illness, family, friendship troubles and possible felony charges.

Kimberly Akimbo began Broadway performances at the Booth Theatre on Oct. 12, 2022, ahead of an opening night on Nov. 10.