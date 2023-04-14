Camelot Revival to Release Original Cast Recording

The 2023 Broadway revival of Camelot will receive an original cast album. The recording, to be released by Broadway Records, will be available digitally on June 2 and as a CD on June 30.

The Camelot album, which will be produced by David Caddick and David Lai, will feature the songs of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, original orchestrations by Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang and original dance/choral arrangements by Trude Rittman.

With music direction by Kimberly Grigsby, the “Camelot” revival’s orchestra features 30 musicians.

The company of Camelot is led by Andrew Burnap as King Arthur, Phillipa Soo as Guenevere and Jordan Donica as Sir Lancelot du Lac, and features Dakin Matthews, Taylor Trensch, Marilee Talkington, Camden McKinnon, Anthony Michael Lopez, Fergie Philippe and Danny Wolohan. The production’s ensemble includes Delphi Borich, Matías De La Flor, Ṣọla Fadiran, Rachel Fairbanks, Nkrumah Gatling, Christian Mark Gibbs, Holly Gould, Monte Greene, Edwin Joseph, Tesia Kwarteng, James Romney, Ann Sanders, Britney Nicole Simpson, Philip Stoddard, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Frank Viveros and Paul Whitty.

Directed by Barlett Sher with a new book by Aaron Sorkin, Camelot opened at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on April 13. This revival from Lincoln Center Theater marks the sixth Broadway production of the show. LCT is led by artistic director André Bishop.